LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Northern Indiana man was arrested Monday following an investigation into child pornography.

Thomas Back, 29, of Walkerton, was arrested after Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They said an online account allegedly linked to Back had been used for child exploitation.

When the alleged crimes occurred, authorities believe Back was living in Westville, which is located in LaPorte County.

Back was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation.