FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana man allegedly dismembered his girlfriend’s body and put her remains in trash bags after she died earlier this month.

Sixty-year-old Edward A. Bagwell was charged last week in Benton County with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains.

He’s being held at the county jail in lieu of $300,000 bond. The Journal & Courier reports that court records allege that after Bagwell’s girlfriend, Rita Spigner, died in early July at his home he allegedly cut off her legs and stuffed her torso in one trash bag and her legs in another.

Police found the bagged remains on July 3.