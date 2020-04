SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — A 26-year old man is being held without bail after being charged in the death of a 5-year old boy.

Michael Tunstall was charged with murder and aggravated battery in the death of his girlfriend’s son in her Schererville, Indiana home.

The Lake County Coroner said the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and body. He had multiple injuries, bite marks and a ruptured lung.

Police say he died while in Tunstall’s care and that his mother was at work at the time.