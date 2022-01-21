Indiana lawmakers waiting on Supreme Court abortion decision

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The Biden administration is asking the high court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are holding off on pursuing major anti-abortion action as they await a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

Republican legislators say they don’t want to take up new Indiana restrictions until knowing how far they will be able to go under the Supreme Court decision that’s not expected until perhaps three months after the state legislative session ends in March.

Those lawmakers might ask Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call the Legislature into a special session so they could take action without having to wait until the 2023 session.

Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne, who has sponsored several anti-abortion bills adopted in recent years, said she was hopeful the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

“Instead of putting a framework in place that we would change anyway, in a few weeks or months after the session is over, I’d rather wait and enact the framework that’s going to be constitutional,” Brown said.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he could support seeking a special session depending on how the Supreme Court decides. Bray said he believed it is too complicated for the Legislature to anticipate what the court might allow.