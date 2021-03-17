Indiana lawmakers propose defense for sober drivers with marijuana in their system

INDIANAPOLIS –– Indiana is one step closer to providing a defense for drivers with marijuana in their system, FOX59 reports.

Lawmakers don’t want to legalize driving while high, but they do hope to protect people under certain conditions.

Marijuana is not legal to consume in Indiana, but it is in neighboring states.

“Individuals, you know, in other states can consume marijuana legally, but as soon as they would enter into the state of Indiana, they start driving on our roads, they would be per se OWI simply because the presence of marijuana is in their system,” explained the bill’s sponsor in the House, State Rep. John Young.

The Indiana Public Defender Council said many clients have been charged with an OWI even though they weren’t impaired at the time of driving.

“This provides a defense for those who maybe used marijuana on a different day,” said Indiana Public Defender Council’s Michael Moore.

If police document signs of impairment, this defense won’t work for drivers who test positive for the substance.

“If there is no proof that the individual is impaired and the only evidence is the marijuana or the metabolite in the system, that’s when I believe it would become a defense,” said Rep. Young.

Some lawmakers asked why the bill doesn’t set some sort of limit on the amount of marijuana in your system like the state does with alcohol.

“With blood alcohol content we know .08,” explained Chris Daniels, the traffic safety resource prosecutor with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. “We have lots of studies, we have lots of science on that. But with marijuana, there’s nothing there. We don’t have any studies that back up that kind of number.”

Republican legislative leaders have shown no interest in legalizing marijuana this session, but they do hope this bill stops innocent people from being punished for marijuana in Indiana.

The bill passed 11-0 and will now go to the House floor for consideration.