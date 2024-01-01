INDIANAPOLIS — In 2024, the state of Indiana will have a new governor, with Eric Holcomb, the current Republican governor of Indiana, not being able to seek reelection in 2024 because of term limits.

Throughout 2023, and even into 2022, a number of people have thrown their hat into the ring, announcing that they plan to run for the position. Many of the candidates have spent portions of the last year speaking with Hoosiers, seeing what they want out of a governor.

FOX59/CBS4 spoke with each of the candidates who have announced their intentions to run for governor so far. Take a look at what they had to say as their campaigns move into 2024.

Republican Party

Mike Braun

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced in December 2022 his intention to run for Indiana’s governor in 2024. According to previous reports, Braun filed paperwork with the Indiana Election Division in late November 2022 to begin his campaign.

According to his website, Braun said he believes that he would be more fit to help solve the state’s problems through the state office rather than by serving Hoosiers in Washington D.C. His goal, if he is elected governor, is to “get Indiana back into the pole position as a national leader,” stressing that his experience as an entrepreneur will help him do that.

“I’m running for governor because the way we save America is to make Indiana a beacon of freedom and opportunity,” Braun said. “…I have proven I can deliver results in the private sector as a main street entrepreneur and as one of the most effective, and conservative, US Senators, and I will deliver results on this agenda for Hoosiers as Indiana’s next governor.”

Braun told FOX59/CBS4 that he was asked to consider the gubernatorial position shortly after he was elected to the U.S. Senate. Braun stressed that in 2023, there have been a lot of things that have gotten done, except for one important measure that he believes he could tackle as Indiana’s governor.

“I’ve been a big proponent of fiscal reform in DC,” Braun said, “and there’s no interest in that. I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better… We live with the constraint of a balanced budget amendment. Last year, I was in the Statehouse and I was able to vote for it and it passed the year after I left, the year I was running for Senate.”

Throughout the campaign so far, Braun has also focused on various topics, including his business background and immigration. On Braun’s campaign website, Braun features information on a number of other items Braun is expected to focus on in his campaign, including:

Improving Education

Pro-life approach

Agriculture

Reliable, affordable and clean energy

Standing with law enforcement

Election security and reform

Cut taxes and reduce the government size.

Braun believes he stands out from the other candidates because of his experience as an entrepreneur, stressing that it’s important to have an understanding of what small business owners go through in the state of Indiana.

“You’re the CEO of the state,” Braun said. “I think you got to show that politically, you’ve done stuff that’s congruent with that and you practice what you preach.”

Brad Chambers

In August 2023, Indiana’s former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced his intention to run for governor. According to previous reports, Chambers filed his formal paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 17 to establish his campaign committee for governor.

Chambers, a self-proclaimed “political outsider,” claimed on his campaign website that he is the only candidate who has never run for office before. Chambers said his two-year term as the state’s Secretary of Commerce was “historic,” leading the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to secure more than $33 billion of committed capital investments.

Chambers told FOX59/CBS4 that he is a lifelong Hoosier and an entrepreneur. Chambers said he has worked in the Indiana business community for 40 years.

“I live the American dream here in Indiana and Indiana has been… a part of my story,” Chambers said. “Midwest and Hoosier values are critically important and I’m grateful for this journey.”

Chambers stressed that Indiana has an opportunity to improve, including education, supporting first responders and addressing mental health challenges. However, Chambers said that the state can only improve when the overall state’s economy is growing.

“I think a growing economy has the ability to touch every Hoosier. I believe that when Hoosiers are economically secure and economically prosperous…. their health is better, their education is better and their housing is better,” Chambers said.

Throughout his campaign so far, Chambers has released three plans, including the “safe online” plan, the “protect and serve” plan and the “combating China” plan.

During his time as Secretary of Commerce, Chambers said he developed aspirations for the position while working with Holcomb and seeing what needed to be brought to the position.

Chambers believes his lack of political experience makes him stand out in comparison to the other candidates, he said.

“I’ve never been in politics,” Chambers said. “…I’ve never done this before. My decision-making is more strategic and long-term, like a business guy. I think politics and politicians have short term decision making processes that revolve around getting reelected and that’s not my view.

“I think my business background, my lack of political aspirations, running a larger business (makes me stand out),” Chambers continued. “I truly believe that our economy can do better. I proved that it can do better. I believe that growth touches all Hoosiers and lifts people up and I think that’s foundational for our future growth.”

Suzanne Crouch

Suzanne Crouch, the state’s current lieutenant governor, announced that she was running for governor in December 2022.

According to previous reports, Crouch has served in the position since 2017 and previously served as the Indiana state auditor and as a state representative in District 78. Crouch also served as the auditor and commissioner of Vanderburgh County.

During her time as the Lieutenant Governor, Crouch said that there was not a specific moment that she discovered that she wanted to run for governor. However, she said that the process she has taken through local and state government positions has prepared her for this campaign.

“I am a big believer that God puts us in places and I believe that God puts people in our lives and we’re all where we’re supposed to be,” Crouch told FOX59/CBS4.

On her website at the start of her campaign, Crouch stressed that her administration, if elected, would “always be there for the most vulnerable while protecting our faith, families, and freedom.”

Throughout her campaign, Crouch has focused on one main issue: “Axe The Tax.” Crouch said if she is elected as governor, she would aim to eliminate the state’s income tax. Crouch has stressed that eliminating the state income tax would grow wages and grow the state’s economy.

“I’ve often believed that every dollar that comes to government has a name and a face attached to it,” Crouch said. “What we have is an opportunity to give money back to Hoosiers. That’s what we ought to be following and that’s what we ought to be doing.”

Another issue important to Crouch is to increase help for those struggling with mental illness and addiction. Crouch said this issue is personal to her, with multiple family members being impacted by mental illness.

“We have to have better affordability for the Hoosiers that struggle,” she said. “We’ve been able to help our daughter, and she has credited us with her being alive today because of what we’ve done for her. But not every parent is in a position to do that. We need to make sure that all Hoosiers have access, all Hoosiers can afford those services that will help them.”

Throughout 2024, Crouch said Hoosiers should expect bold ideas from her campaign, ideas that she believes will “really deliver results and improve their lives.” Crouch said this includes strengthening the economy and investing in education and infrastructure.

Eric Doden

As the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and as a small-town native of Indiana, Eric Doden realizes what small towns can bring to an overall state – an approach Doden aims to bring to the Statehouse as governor.

“I think what most people don’t realize is that over 2 million, nearly 2.6 million people, live in small towns, 30,000 (people) or less. So, it’s 1/3 or more of our population,” he said. “It’s a big cohort of talent and people that want to also experience opportunity. I think it’s time that we speak up on behalf of the entire state of Indiana.”

In his position with the Indiana EDC, Doden said he was able to come up with “creative policies” that would improve small towns in Indiana and allow them to be part of the state’s future economic growth.

With his gubernatorial campaign, Doden said the creative ideas would continue. In 2023, Doden’s campaign released ideas for various programs, including:

“I think these are the ideas that are important to people, that resonate with people,” he said. “We’re excited to be part of the journey, trying to bring Indiana to one of the top five states in the country.”

Other issues that Doden is focusing on throughout his campaign include:

Defending the second amendment

Protecting law and order, stressing that he does not support “stripping qualified immunity protections” for law enforcement.

Champion for the right to life

Pro-parent and pro-family

Addressing the opioid and fentanyl crises.

Doden said he has been campaigning for governor for around 2.5 years. This time has given him the chance to travel across the state, have conversations with thousands of leaders and learning from them.

In 2024, Doden expects his campaign will be a “robust debate on ideas” that will improve lives and make sure that policies are in place that will impact every county in Indiana.

“You know, growing up in a small town, there’s a couple of values that we were taught, and one of them was to treat other people the way you’d want to be treated,” Doden said. “Another one is just being relational and being friendly. So, I think what we’re kind of just bringing to this process is a listening tour and ideas, but also a relational approach that I think means a lot to me (and) I think it means a lot to other people.”

Curtis Hill

In mid-July 2023, Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General as well as a former prosecutor in Elkhart, announced his intention to run for governor.

During his campaign announcement, Hill said he aims to bring transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and executive leadership “back to Indianapolis as governor.” Hill, who believes Indianapolis is in “desperate need of revival” said he intends to “hold lawmakers and government bureaucrats accountable”

According to previous reports, this comes after Hill reportedly groped three staffers during a party at in Indianapolis bar in 2018. While Hill was admonished by the Indiana Supreme Court, criminal charges were not ultimately filed.

“I think the times that we live in today are very challenging,” Hill told FOX59/CBS4. “I know that from my conversations with Hoosiers over the last few years, there’s a strong desire and a genuine hunger for real, proven conservative leadership around our state and around our nation.”

Through his campaign, Hill outlined a piece of legislation surrounding farmland purchased by “adversarial countries.” Hill also released his economic plan, which he called the state’s “Pathway to Prosperity,” which aims at easing the tax burden on Indiana residents.

Other issues that Hill highlighted on his campaign website as priorities included:

Backing the Blue

Revitalizing the state’s economy and “nourishing” the state’s agriculture

Defending the second amendment and “protecting the sanctity of life.”

Hill said various communities throughout the state have helped shape the issues he has focused on.

“There’s a number of of farm families and rural families here that are really concerned about what’s going on in the energy sector and the environment and how decisions are being made,” Hill said. “Folks have concerns about the education processes in the state of Indiana. There are some things that are positive about Indiana education. But there are still some strong needs, particularly in public education, and what needs to happen there. So we’ve been listening to the concerns that folks have about the education and welfare of their children.”

Hill said his experience as a former prosecutor and the state’s former attorney general would give him the experience in holding people and communities accountable for their actions, as well as serve and defend freedom throughout the state.

In comparison to the other candidates, Hill said he has experience in executive leadership, which he stressed is a big difference being a member of the General Assembly, a legislator, or a member of U.S. Congress.

“(In the Attorney General’s Office), we make decisions on a daily basis that have serious consequences,” Hill said. “That executive level experience is something that I bring to the table.”

Jamie Reitenour

Jamie Reitenour said she was called by God to run for governor, stressing she would approach the position from a place of service, an approach she believes current politicians do not take.

“The focus for politicians is on themselves and their resumes,” she said. “They exchange that for their love of the people… I think government should be about sacrifice. It’s not about political expediency, but sacrifice. Imagine how powerful it would be as a country if our leaders led with sacrifice.”

Reitenour said she chose to run during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she said she believes some of the decisions that were made disappointed many conservatives, including herself. Reitenour said the pandemic opened the door for her, and others, to have conversations about what is essential in government.

Over the past few years, Reitenour said she has driven across the state. During that time, she said it has been a “great honor to get to know the people of Indiana.” Through those conversations and prayer, she determined that her primary platform for the campaign would be education.

“When politicians speak about advancing the state of Indiana with millions of dollars and bringing in business, I’m always asking the question, with what workforce are you going to do that?” Reitenour asked. “If you don’t prepare the next generation, there’s no one to come in and work these jobs.”

Other priorities that Reitenour listed on her campaign website include:

Fiscal responsibility

Economic growth

Health freedom

Athletic fairness

Parent rights

Second amendment

In 2024, Reitenour said her campaign focus is to go around the state and make sure she has enough signatures to be on the ballot. Reitenour said she also plans to have different events throughout the state this year talking about various subjects, including race, immigration and other topics.

While Reitenour does not have any prior political experience, she sees that as a positive. Politics, in her eyes, is about being able to serve the people who elected the person to the position.

“That’s where America is today. America’s tired of politicians,” she said. “…When I travel and I see the approach that many of the people have with the public, it offends me, because there is no government in the United States of America that says that those that are in power are entitled to be there. It’s all about serving people. It is all about representing people. It’s all about understanding that the people are the ones with the power.”

Other parties

Jennifer McCormick

Even though Jennifer McCormick is running in the Democratic primary, McCormick said she used to be a Republican. However, after the 2016 election, she said she switched parties because she did not see transparency and accountability within the Republican Party at the federal level.

“Honestly, as an educator, I taught kids for 20 years that character mattered,” she said. “And I was watching what was happening at the federal level with our former president, I was watching the reaction to that at the state level and I really did not want any part of that.”

“My values didn’t change, my party changed,” she said later.

McCormick, the state’s former superintendent of public instruction and educator, said she got back into politics because she believes that Hoosiers “deserve better.”

“Indiana has gone through a period of time now under one party where we are lacking input and lacking respect for Hoosiers,” McCormick said. “It is time we have a governor who will empower Hoosiers who will give us our voice and make sure that we are getting the opportunities that we all deserve.”

So far in her campaign, McCormick said she has been traveling and listening to Hoosiers throughout the state, hearing from Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Libertarians about what issues are on the front of voters’ minds. So far, what McCormick has heard from voters is the importance of health care and reproductive freedom, worries about inflation and the border.

But McCormick said all issues Hoosiers are worried about leads back to education.

“Education is the foundation to a state’s future. Education is the foundation to our economy,” she said. “Education is the foundation to the quality of life. So, all things lead back to education, which is obviously unapologetically my background.”

As governor, McCormick said she would approach education as a system, from childcare to universal pre-K, to K-12 and to post high school education. McCormick stressed this leads to the state having a thriving economy, making people want to stay in Indiana.

As she has campaigned for the gubernatorial position, McCormick said she has heard more support, and not a lot of resistance, in relation to her switching parties.

“(I’m hearing from) Republicans who also switched parties who are excited about my run,” she said. “I’m hearing excitement from Democrats that I hear a lot of ‘you finally saw the light.’ Then, also just people who are kind of independents who are like good for you to stick to your values and find out where that takes you.”

In 2024, McCormick said that she hopes to publish some priority issue statements and continue to hit the ground running with the campaign.

“I’m going to show up. I’m going to work hard and I’m going to care about (Hoosiers) during the campaign and once I am elected, that will continue,” she said. “We’ll be out working hard just to serve the people of Indiana.”

Donald Rainwater

After running for governor in 2020, Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, said he is taking a different approach in 2024, focusing on Indiana’s economic situation and the role of government within the state. Rainwater announced his campaign in April 2023.

“My focus in this campaign is on providing Hoosiers, all Hoosiers, with a better government instead of a bigger government,” Rainwater told FOX59/CBS4. “I believe that we can do the necessary services more efficiently, more effectively, more cost effectively and that we can return money to Hoosier taxpayers’ pockets.”

A lot of what Rainwater is running on has to center around taxes. On his website, Rainwater said he would aim to accomplish the following items if he is elected governor:

Rainwater pledges to oppose and veto any and all efforts to increase taxes in Indiana.

Rainwater said he would work to abolish the personal income tax and the personal property tax.

Rainwater said he would work to roll back the gasoline excise tax.

Rainwater said some of the platforms that candidates, specifically Republicans, are focusing on right now surrounding taxes are issues he first spoke about in 2020.

“I proposed eliminating the state income tax in 2020. I proposed eliminating the property tax or at least capping it at 1% of the purchase price in 2020,” Rainwater said. These are not new ideas to me, but they are new ideas to them and I believe, in many cases, that thy are new ideas to them because after they saw the number of people who decided to vote for me in 2020, they started thinking, well, maybe it’s a good idea if we start talking about lowering taxes.”

Other issues that consists of Rainwater’s platform include:

Reduce government agency spending by 10% annually

Freeze the state budget

Decriminalization and legalization of marijuana

Universal school choice and abolishing statewide standardized testing

Enact legislation to establish ballot initiatives, referendums and recalls in Indiana

Rainwater said the main differentiator between him and any other candidate running for the position, Democrat or Republican, is his belief that every Hoosier is essential.

“Every Hoosier is important and I believe that every Hoosier should be allowed to pursue their destiny with minimal government interference, and we don’t have that today,” Rainwater said. “What we have today is a group of people who are able to manipulate and control government for their benefit at the expense of all of the individuals in the state of Indiana.

“I believe that people today in the state of Indiana are fed up with the status quo and they want better government,” Rainwater continued. “They want cheaper government. They want government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

According to previous reports, the first day a candidate can officially file declaration of candidacy is Jan. 10, 2024, according to the Indiana Election Division.