Indiana food bank hands out 600 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that can be a difficult time for people who are struggling.

On Saturday, the Food Bank in Northwest Indiana made the holiday a little brighter and a little less stressful for people in need.

Victor Garcia, a member of the food bank, said 40% of the people who come through their lines have never used a charitable food section in the past. He said they’re seeing an increase in demand for emergency food support. This year, they saw a 60% increase from this time last year.

There were 600 Thanksgiving feasts handed out for free. People lined up in Merrillville before 7 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start. Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe donated 500 of the turkeys.

Kelsey Cummins used the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for the first time last week.

“My fiancé hasn’t been working much because of COVID,” Kelsey Cummins, a client, said. “It’s been a struggle and just needed the extra help.”

Most of these clients have been hit hard by the pandemic. They’ve been sick. They’ve lost jobs, had to stay home to take care of children.

Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be the same without at least one thing to be grateful for, like a turkey dinner.