PORTER, Ind. — Indiana Dunes National Park will begin charging an entry fee on Thursday.

The per person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate is $15, up to a maximum of $25 per family. A vehicle pass for one day to a week is $25.

The revenue from the new fee will help fund a number of parking improvements, maintenance projects and increased visitor services.

The fee only affects the national park and does not change the fee Indiana collects, which is $7 for Indiana license plates and $12 for out-of-state plates.

The fee is covered for holders of the following federal land passes: Annual Pass, Senior Pass, Veterans, Military and Gold Star Family Pass, 4th Grade Pass, Access Pass and the Volunteer Pass.

The Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass and other federal passes are available now at www.recreation.gov.