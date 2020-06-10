Indiana announces ‘Stage 4’ of reopening to begin Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — After State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that the data “looks good for now,” Governor Holcomb announced Stage 4 of the Back On Track Indiana Plan will begin this Friday instead of Sunday.

Holcomb said as the numbers hold, Indiana will move up Stage 4 for this Friday at 12:01 a.m. instead of Sunday, June 14 as previously planned.

The governor added, “I do think that this illustrates that we made the right decision early on to hit pause. Thank you Hoosiers for your patience and your vigilance.”

During the briefing, Holcomb said Marion and other Counties are allowed to enter Stage 4 on Friday if they choose to do so.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reports 339 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 38,337. ISDH also announced an additional 15 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,173.

Dr. Box then announced Indiana will partner with Eli Lilly and Indiana Hospital Association to create a lab testing network with the goal of doubling testing capacity.

Dr. Box also continued to stress the importance of social distancing and continuing good hygiene, especially as children return to the playgrounds. She said the state has done messaging and PSA campaigns. Holcomb added that, “the word is getting out, but it will never be enough.”

When officials were asked, Dr. Dan Rusyniak confirmed that the state of Indiana is not tracking all long-term care data and does not have a comprehensive list of coronavirus-related deaths.

“We do not have every facility, all of their cases and all of their deaths,” he said.

Indiana is currently in Stage 3 of the governor’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan.

Here’s what it means when Stage 4 begins on Friday:

Social gatherings can go up to 250 people as long as people stay six feet apart.

Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity following social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants can open at 75% capacity.

Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at half-capacity.

Zoos, museums and other sites may open, but a capacity limit isn’t specified yet.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at half-capacity.

The state’s public health emergency order runs through July 4.