INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new restrictive abortion law is no longer in effect while a lawsuit makes its way through the court system.



A judge in Indiana granted the ACLU’s motion for a preliminary injunction. That means the near-total abortion ban is temporarily halted.

The law banned the procedure, except in some cases of rape and incest, to protect the mother’s life and physical health, and if the fetus has a lethal anomaly.

Abortions were only to be done in hospitals or their outpatient centers.