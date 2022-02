INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. – A suburban woman faces charges due to her involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Federal authorities identified Leticia Vilhena Ferreira from cell phone video she shared with a witness.

Images captured inside the US Capitol building identified Ferreira, as did security cam video.

Agents interviewed the Indian Head Park woman, who told them she did follow crowds into the Capitol.

She is not accused of assaulting any officers.