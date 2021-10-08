Independent monitor says Chicago police consent decree compliance improving

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s efforts to comply with a federal consent decree improved in the first six months of 2021.

The independent monitoring team — led by former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey and tasked with tracking the CPD’s adherence to the mandated reforms — found that the department was in compliance with more than 50% of the benchmarks that were graded during the first half of the year.

Between January and June, the independent monitoring team assessed 507 of the 799 paragraphs of the consent decree, according to a report filed Friday by the independent monitoring team.

Of those 507, the CPD was found to be in some level of compliance with 266 of them — about 52%. The police department didn’t reach any level of compliance in 215 paragraphs.

In the previous reporting period, the independent monitoring team assessed 315 paragraphs of the consent decree and found the police department in compliance with 48% of them.

The consent decree was brought on by a lawsuit filed against the city by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in 2017 following the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video and the subsequent investigation of the CPD by the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal investigators found that CPD officers were poorly trained, used force too often and unnecessarily endangered themselves and civilians.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow entered the consent decree in early 2019. Since he was named superintendent of the CPD in April 2020, David Brown has repeatedly called the requirements in the consent decree “a floor, not a ceiling.”

