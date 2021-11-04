Inbound Eisenhower reopens after person shot on expressway

FOREST PARK, Ill. — The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower near Des Plaines Avenue have reopened after a person was shot on the expressway Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5:10 p.m., state police shut down inbound lanes, located near Des Plaines Avenue and Harlem, to look for shell casings following a shooting earlier. Police said at around 2:30 p.m., a person was hospitalized following a shooting.

It reopened at around 5:50 p.m.

They were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In an effort to curb expressway shootings, Illinois State Police recently installed license plate readers on Chicago area expressways.

The inbound lanes remain closed as police investigate.

