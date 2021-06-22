‘In Woodridge, everybody volunteers’: Community absorbs storm victim’s burdens

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — The Woodridge community is still sifting through the damage from Sunday’s tornado.

On Tuesday, crews continued to clean up fallen trees and snapped power lines as homeowners figure out what’s next. Easing those burdens are volunteers eager to help.

“God Bless Woodridge and God Bless all the people,” said 68-year-old Randy Moore.

On Tuesday, Moore told WGN that Sunday’s tornado was the fifth he’s ever experienced, three of which occurred in Iowa. But his latest encounter with a twister has left him with an uneasy feeling. He says seeing his neighborhood and all familiar surroundings destroyed is like watching rather than participating in the calamity.

“Each time, a tornado I’m experiencing is the same feeling. It’s not like a detachment. It’s just like another person when you’re working on stuff,” Moore said.

The tornado leveled Moore’s garage, ripping off part of his roof.

“The actual twister went through our backyard,” he said.

It’s one of about 100 homes damaged by a ferocious EF-3 tornado that tore through the area Sunday night. Among the mountains of debris, however, was an army of volunteers.

“At least in Woodridge, everybody volunteers,” Moore said.

Strangers answered the call when it became clear that forestry crews and utility workers wouldn’t be enough.

“Yesterday, I did not have the tree limb cutters or the saw, but today I wanted to bring these out because it’s hard trying to find a spot where you could borrow it from someone because they’re all being used,” said Shannon Budnick. “So I just grabbed what I could from home. I have a rake and broom in the car.”

What was destroyed in an instance will take weeks to prepare, but for Randy Moore, whose seen more than his share of disasters, he says all he can do is accept it.

“It is what it is,” Moore said.