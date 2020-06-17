In wake of George Floyd killing, family of 17-year-old fatally shot by Zion police repeat call for criminal charges

With the country grappling with the police killings of black people, Justus Howell’s family is again calling for criminal charges against the officer who killed him. They said police fabricated a story to cover up what happened. But the Lake County State’s Attorney said nothing has changed.

Howell was 17-years-old when he was shot and killed by a Zion police officer in 2015.

Authorities have said Howell met another teen to buy a stolen handgun.

They started fighting over it and the gun went off. Police responded and chased Howell. Officer Eric Hill opened fire after, he said, Howell turned slightly towards him with the gun in his hand.

The state’s attorney concluded the shooting was justified.

Last week the family’s attorney Jed Stone wrote an open letter asking Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim to reopen the investigation and convene a grand jury.

“I’m still fighting to reopen his case because he didn’t get justice,” his mother LaToya Howell said. “They were saying Justus was a threat and he clearly wasn’t. He was running away.”

Former Lake County Coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd who performed the autopsy on Howell raised several questions about the investigation including how the gun was photographed at the scene. And he said officers did not follow the proper protocol to alert him right after the shooting.

“The officer didn’t see a gun. He fired first,” Rudd said. “It causes me great concern. The death scene was jeopardized. We don’t have the truth of what happened there. That’s what bothers me.”

Nerheim’s office said the case and scientific evidence was investigated by independent agencies and reviewed by the FBI.

“As always, the State’s Attorney’s sole concern was that justice be served by a fully public and transparent review of these findings,” the office said in a statement. “Nothing in this newly submitted letter, presented five years after the incident, addresses any newly discovered evidence.”

“Of course I don’t have new evidence.” Stone said. “I have all the evidence they had five years ago and turned a blind eye and deaf ear to.”

“We’re fed up. We’re fed up with this,” LaToya Howell said. “We can’t take this injustice anymore. These officers have to be held accountable for their actions.”

The family filed a federal lawsuit in the case. The jury ruled the officer did not use excessive force.

