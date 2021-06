CHICAGO — Carl Wiser, founder of Songfacts.com shares some of the great stories found on the website. Gathered by a team of journalists and historians it’s a virtual encyclopedia of music tidbits from the artists, songwriters and musicians themselves.

We talked to him about the American civil rights inspiration for The Beatles “Blackbird,” this history of that universal party dance to “YMCA,” how the RUN DMC/ Aerosmith collaboration happened and what in the world “In A Gadda Da Vida” means.