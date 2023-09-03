SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — Balloons floated in the sky over South Elgin High School on Sunday as family and friends of 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell continued to cope with their grief.

“It’s devastating it’s very hard. It’s unexpected,” Campbell’s sister, Sierra Webster said. “I’m still trying to cope and, like really, it’s still unbelievable.”

During Sunday’s memorial, Sierra Webster spoke about her sister, the second sibling she has lost in a short period of time.

“I went from losing my oldest brother, my big brother, my only big brother, my oldest sibling. To losing my baby sister,” Webster said.

Loved ones say Campbell, who was an avid basketball player, had big dreams and teammates say she was the heart of the team. The shooting guard, who sported the number 4 on her jersey, hoped to make it big someday.

“She wanted to, you know, go to college and play basketball, hopefully, make it to the WNBA one day,” Webster said.

Campbell’s dreams were cut short last week when she was among four teens who were involved in an early-morning crash in Bartlett that claimed the lives of two South Elgin High School students. The other victim was identified by the Kane County Coroner’s Office as 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry from Elgin.

According to school officials, Elizabeth Esparza and one other unidentified student survived the crash.

The South Elgin High School basketball team says it has plans to retire the number 4 basketball Jersey in Kamorra’s honor