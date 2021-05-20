‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Louisiana Black man

FILE – This undated file photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. (Family photo via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody.

Ronald Greene, 49, can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.

According to the AP, Louisiana officials have rebuffed repeated calls to release footage and details about what caused the 49-year-old’s death. Troopers initially told Greene’s family he died on impact after crashing into a tree during the chase. Later, State Police released a one-page statement acknowledging only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.

The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers’ initial account that Greene had “died on impact” after crashing into a tree, the AP said.

**WARNING: The video contains footage some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.