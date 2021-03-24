‘I’m becoming desperate’: Suburban man encounters second dose scheduling troubles

COOK COUNTY, Ill – Cook County released 16,000 first-dose appointments Wednesday, but Chicago restrictions has one Lake County resident who received their first shot worried they won’t get the second.

“At this point, I’m becoming desperate,” said Don BeLow. The normally private Lake County resident reached out to WGN because he says he is at his wit’s end with the vaccine appointment process. He wonders how many others out there are in the same boat.

“I know if I’m having a problem with this other people are having problems,” he said.

Two weeks ago, BeLow and an elderly couple he cares for received their first vaccine doses at the United Center. They made the trip from Gurnee, booking appointments before the site was restricted to certain Chicago ZIP codes.

“We were in and out of there in an hour,” BeLow said. “Everybody was so efficient. It was amazing, it was really amazing.”

But his experience since then has been less than stellar.

“My expectation would have been you get the first shot, you make the appointment for the second shot because that would just make too much sense,” he said. “But they said somebody would send us an email.”

He says he hasn’t gotten an email to schedule the second shot, and the clock is ticking. BeLow and the elderly couple he cares for are all due for the second dose next week, but they don’t have appointments.

“You’re dealing with elder people, so stress levels go up pretty quickly,” he said. “And the last thing these folks need is to be stressed out. They’re already stressed out about Covid.”

WGN reached out to both the Chicago Department of Public Health and FEMA in response to the second-appointment delay. A public relations representative said anyone who was vaccinated at the United Center when it first opened should have already received a second dose email. Anyone who hasn’t is asked to call (312) 746-4835 to schedule the follow-up appointment.

“We just need a little clarity so people don’t freak out and cause more problems,” BeLow said.

The health department adds that even if Lake County residents received their first dose elsewhere, they can still register for the second dose through the county’s health department. All the county asks is that residents bring their CDC card so administrators know which vaccine to give them.