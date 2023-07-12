MANTENO, Ill. — A woman is charged with allegedly abducting four girls at knifepoint from a park in Manteno and holding them captive for nearly three hours.

Police said Anita Diaz, 47, faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint.

Officers were called to the park around 5 p.m. Monday for reports of a possible abduction and release of four juvenile girls. The victims told police that around 2 p.m., Diaz approached them at the park and displayed a knife, threatened them and forced them to get in her car.

Diaz then allegedly took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno area, including to her home.

Diaz released the victims shortly before 5 p.m. at a park in Manteno. The girls were unharmed and returned to their parents, according to police.

Police said Diaz was located by officers and arrested.