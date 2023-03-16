Illinois and Iowa may disagree on many things, but when it comes to the three most popular dog names, they’re perfectly paired. They also buck national trends together.

Bark, a pet toy company that specializes in subscription services for dogs, pawed through 10 years’ worth of subscriber data and information from 3.2 million dogs in a 2022 survey to determine the most popular dog names in the U.S. The data showed that “Luna” came in at #1 in 35 states, followed by “Bella”, “Max”, “Cooper” and “Daisy”.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark says in a blog post on their website. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonalities in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Hawaii was the only state whose top dog name (“Kona”) wasn’t in the nationwide top three. Illinois and Iowa both went their own way with their top three favorite names – they prefer “Bella”, “Luna” and “Charlie”, in that order. Bark’s results for each state and the runners up are in the chart below.

State Most Popular Second Third Alabama Bella Max Cooper Alaska Bella Willow Blue Arizona Luna Bella Bear Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella California Luna Bella Charlie Colorado Luna Charlie Bella Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker Delaware Luna Finn Bella Florida Luna Bella Cooper Georgia Luna Bella Charlie Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy Illinois Bella Luna Charlie Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy Iowa Bella Luna Charlie Kansas Charlie Luna Bella Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella Maine Luna Bella Cooper Maryland Luna Charlie Bella Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy Michigan Bella Luna Lucy Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie Missouri Luna Bella Cooper Montana Lucy Bella Charlie Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy Nevada Luna Bella Rocky New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey New York Luna Bella Bailey North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna Ohio Luna Bella Charlie Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella Oregon Luna Charlie Bella Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper Rhode Island Max Luna Bella South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey Texas Luna Bella Charlie Utah Luna Charlie Koda Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy Virginia Luna Bella Lucy Washington Luna Bella Charlie Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

Bark unearthed other tasty tidbits in their subscriber data, such as the most spoiled pet and Alaska’s surprising top breed. For more canine trivia, click here.