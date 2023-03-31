CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued many levels of severe weather alerts Friday across the country.

Tornado sirens were triggered downstate in the Peoria area Friday afternoon, according to Nexstar affiliate WMBD-TV.

Strong winds or a possible tornado struck a farm in Tazewell County, just west of Peoria. Seven cows were in barn at the farm when it collapsed.

Central Illinois residents said they found hail the size of golf balls and baseballs falling from the sky Friday.

The National Weather Service does have majority of the state of Illinois, including the Chicagoland area, under a severe weather watch until Saturday morning.

Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Jasper, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry, Newton, Porter, and Will County are all under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Friday, as of 6:46 p.m. on Friday.

Flash Flood Warnings have also been issued for Cook and DuPage county until 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.