HIGHLAND, Ill. – Authorities have identified three people who died Wednesday morning after a Greyhound bus slammed into three big rigs parked near an Illinois rest stop.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey; Buford Pena, 71, of Supai, Arizona; and Bradley L. Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois.

The coroner’s office said the three suffered various injuries in connection with their deaths, including head, abdominal and thoracic trauma.

At least 14 others were hurt in the crash, which happened when the bus struck three big rigs parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70. The passenger bus was supposed to pull in at the Greyhound station in downtown St. Louis from Indianapolis, and was just miles away from reaching its destination.

Authorities are still trying to determine circumstances leading up to the crash. The coroner’s office says another routine toxicology test is pending to determine the final cause of death for the three who died.

Officials from the Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.