ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Scares, soaps and screams: the haunted car wash is returning to Illinois.

For the third year, Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. Unlike years past, the spooks and suds won’t be limited to just one location in Illinois. The western Michigan-based company will transform its locations in Lombard and Peoria into a spooky setting while still cleaning your car.

Location Date Time Price Orland Park (15819 Wolf Rd.) Oct 27-28 7-11 p.m. $25 Lombard (607 W North Ave.) Oct 27-28 6-10 p.m. $25 Peoria (2145 Knoxville Ave.) Oct 20-21, 27-28 6-9 p.m. $20

Remember! Every Tommy’s location is a unique Tunnel of Terror.

