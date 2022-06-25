Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Illinois Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections.

The event will be held outside Quincy as a stump for Congresswoman Mary Miller.

Miller is in a close primary with Congressman Rodney Davis due to new redistricting lines.

The event will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon at 7 p.m.

Organizers say doors will open at 2 p.m.

Trump hasn’t endorsed a Republican candidate for governor yet. Front runner Darren Bailey has repeatedly sought his endorsement, even traveling to Mar a Lago earlier this year.



