CHICAGO — Our very own Tom Skilling is among the 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients announced by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Since 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents who uplift communities in the state with their work.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients–Illinois’ highest honor for those undertaking incredible work across our state, uplifting their communities and serving the public,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This year’s impressive honorees include a former First Lady of Illinois, an Archbishop, Policy and Business Leaders, and one of Chicago’s most renowned meteorologists. These talented individuals embody the very best of Illinois, and I am honored to recognize them for their service and dedication to our great state.”

Skilling joined WGN-TV in August 1978 and will celebrate 45 years at the station in 2023.

Five other people are also recipients of the Order of Lincoln.

Jayne Carr Thompson – A former First Lady of Illinois, author, tax and civil litigator and business communications consultant.

His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory – A Chicago native and the seventh Archbishop of Washington.

Karen Hasara – An Illinois State Representative and Senator, two-term mayor of Springfield and teacher.

John W. Rogers, Jr. – Co-CEO of Ariel Investments.

Paula Wolff – A policy advisor for three Illinois governors and former President of Governors State University.

The recipients will be honored at a convocation in April at the Illinois State Capitol.