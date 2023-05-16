SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — County music superstar and three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw is coming to the Illinois State Fair, fair officials announced.

McGraw will headline the State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 17. He’s the last headliner to be announced for the 2023 fair, with Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge, Maren Morris and Nelly and Ashanti having been previously announced.

“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to.”

That catalog includes “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Humble and Kind” and his latest single “Standing Room Only.”

McGraw will be joined on stage by rising star Landon Parker. Since the release of his debut EP in December, Parker has landed on Amazon Music’s 2022 Artists to Watch and Top 50 Most Played: Country lists. Parker is said to “bridge the distance between traditional country music and its modern-day makeover with his deep voice, small-town roots and high-energy live shows.”

Tickets for McGraw and Parker’s show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 10 to 20 this year in Springfield.