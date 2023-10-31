CHICAGO — It’s almost that time of year for sleigh bells on the train tracks.

Metra is bringing Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves and all the holiday magic to five rail lines this December with unique train rides. Participating lines include the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

Tickets for Metra’s holiday trains go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1. Tickets cost $5 each and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets on the Metra electric line will also include a visit to the North Pole Winter Wonderland at Millennium Station. Passengers can enjoy treats, holiday music, face painting and other fun activities.

The trains will run three Saturdays in December — Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Dec. 2

Dec. 9

Dec. 16

“This is our way to bring the spirit of the holidays and the spirit of My Metra to our riders,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Our trains are already safe, reliable, and comfortable, but they can be fun, too. We encourage everyone to climb on board and make Metra part of their holiday tradition.”