CHICAGO — When it comes to Christmas, a pair of Illinois towns are making America’s favorite list — no need to check it twice.

Most may know Santa Claus, Indiana or North Police, Alaska, but Illinois is home to two of America’s Favorite ‘Christmassy’ Towns in 2023, according to a new report by Mixbook.

Galena (No. 49) and Naperville (No. 58) make the ‘Top 75 list.’ About 3,000 families were surveyed.

Galena in northwest Illinois cracks the top 50 due, in part, to the town’s preserved history, draped with holiday lights and decorations. The town’s Main Street is also known for holiday shopping. The “Night of the Luminaria” is also one of the town’s most Christmas-hyped events.

Naperville’s Christmas festivities include the Naper Lights display, a holiday-lit Riverwalk and the town’s annual Christkindlmarket. Naperville’s holiday concerts and family-friendly activities were also touted.

The top 10 towns on America’s Most ‘Christmassy’ list include

1.) Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

2.) Durango, Colorado

3.) Lake Placid, New York

4.) Stowe, Vermont

5.) Alexandria, Virginia

6.) Old Saybrook, Connecticut

7.) Stockbridge, Massachusetts

8.) Holland, Michigan

9.) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

10.) North Pole, Alaska

To see the complete list, click here.