CHICAGO (KLAS/NEXSTAR) — OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation service, recently announced its annual “Top 100 Restaurants” in the U.S., and six Chicago spots made the cut.

OpenTable’s list was based on “12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics,” according to their website. That includes not only diner ratings, but the percentage of reservations made for the location and five-star reviews on the platform.

In total, OpenTable’s 2023 list includes restaurants in 26 states along with one each D.C. and Puerto Rico — with California and Florida having the most of any state (14 and 7, respectively). Illinois was one of four states that had 6 restaurants featured on the list. The others were Nevada, New York, and Ohio.

Here are those Illinois restaurants, all in Chicago, that landed in the top 100.

Aba

If you’re looking for Mediterranean food, Aba is the spot for you, according to OpenTable. Aba, which means ‘father’ in Hebrew, can also be found in Austin, Texas, and Bal Harbour, Alabama. Located on N. Green Street in Chicago, guests will find not only Mediterranean food but Mediterranean-inspired wines and spirits, the restaurant’s website explains.

Alla Vita

The West Loop restaurant is well-known for its casual, family-style menu of Italian cuisine. Visitors to Alla Vita ranked its food, service, ambiance, and value highly on OpenTable. In one review, an OpenTable user called it a “must if you are in Chicago.”

Girl & the Goat

You’ll find Girl & the Goat in the West Loop’s famed Restaurant Row, as well as in Los Angeles. Girl & the Goat serves a family-style menu, as well as “seasonal flavors, cocktails, wine and locally-rooted beer” that is “ever-changing,” according to its website. It was also ranked in Yelp’s top 10 most popular restaurants last year.

Maple & Ash

Dubbed an “innovative take on the traditional steakhouse,” Maple & Ash has both a dining room and a patio on W. Maple Street in Chicago, as well as a location in Scottsdale, Arizona. Reviews for the restaurant highlight its “I Don’t Give A F—” tasting menu. It recently ranked among the top 5 best steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor.

North Pond

Found within Lincoln Park, North Pond has a four-course tasting menu for dinner and a three-course prix fixe for Sunday brunch, according to the restaurant’s website. They use ingredients from local farmers, growers, and producers “at the height of their season.”

Rose Mary

Located in the West Loop, Rose Mary is inspired by the chef/owner’s Italian heritage and Croatian cuisine, according to their website. You’ll find a seasonal menu at the restaurant, with reviewers giving the food 4.7 stars on OpenTable.

In addition to its “Top 100 Restaurants” list, OpenTable reviewed diner trends for 2023. Overall, the platform found diners went out for special occasions more than in previous years. Dining alone has also become more popular, with Thursday and Friday seeing the largest increase in solo-diners.

Also showing a rise in popularity were mocktails, as what OpenTable refers to as a rise in “sober and sober-curious lifestyles” became a prevalent conversation.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.