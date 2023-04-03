BELVIDERE, Ill. — Violet Munoz was one of the 260 people attending a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theater last Friday night when an EF-1 tornado tore through.

“You could hear screaming,” Munoz said. “I didn’t know if the world was ending, or it was a tornado.”

Damage from the storm caused so much damage, the roof of the theater came crashing down, killing at least one person, while also injuring more than 40 others.

Munoz was hospitalized and returned to the theater Monday to collect her jacket that was left behind in the chaos.

“I was pulled from the rubble by my boyfriend Eric Biel,” Munoz said. “He’s a hero and everyone in there, they rallied together.”

Genie Beers was inside the building with her sons when the tornado hit.

“It was just screaming and panic and my first thought was where’s my mom?” Beers’ son said.

Beers said she was standing front row when the roof began to collapse.

“I drove by yesterday and saw people,” Beers said. “But seeing the news reports, it tears me up because of the people hurt. The man who passed away, he wasn’t far from us … My life flashed before my eyes. I thought I wasn’t going to make it.”

Governor JB Pritzker declared Belvidere a state disaster area Sunday, tweeting in part, “My administration is ready to pursue every avenue to help you recover.”