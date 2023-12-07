(NEXSTAR) — During the warmer months, you may have found yourself out to eat. Maybe you even sat on the patio, enjoying the warm moments before they faded into the chill of winter.

There’s also a pretty good chance you had a cold drink in hand, according to a new report.

Earlier this year, Toast, a restaurant point-of-sale and management system, reviewed customer trends across its roughly 93,000 U.S. restaurants, including people’s alcohol-purchasing behaviors during the warmer weather months.

Overall, Toast found that if a customer was ordering alcohol, it was most likely going to be beer, which ranked as the most popular adult beverage being ordered in all 50 states during the second quarter of 2023.

But it wasn’t Wisconsin — a state with a history in the beer industry, and the home of the most self-reported excessive drinkers — ordering the most brews. Instead, it was neighboring Minnesota, where restaurant-goers drank roughly 53% more beer per business than restaurant-goers in any other state, according to Toast.

Here in Illinois, if someone was ordering an alcoholic beverage, it was very likely to be a hard seltzer. Toast found that, on average, Ohio establishments sold 160% more hard seltzers than restaurants in other states. Selling the second-highest rate was Massachusetts at 109% more, and Illinois came in third at 92%.

Seltzers often gain popularity during the warm months, the report noted.

Toast reviewed other alcohol sales as well.

There was another notable upset in the whiskey arena. Kentucky, with its rich whiskey history, only ranked third for the most whiskey consumed per restaurant location, Toast found. It was Kansas where whiskey ranked more popular, followed by Ohio.

Vodka was the most popular spirit in nearly every state, according to Toast’s analysis, except in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah, where tequila was more popular.

Restaurant-goers in Texas consumed the most tequila, Toast found. In fact, they consumed 119% more tequila than diners in any other state. Other southern states — Georgia, Arizona, and Florida — also consumed high amounts of tequila.

When it came to wine, it was those on the Atlantic Coast that ordered the most. Nowhere was that more apparent than in Massachusetts, where customers ordered 72% more wine than in any other state. Florida came in second for the most wine served per restaurant, followed by Rhode Island.

There were some states that appeared to love certain types of alcohol more than others.

Toast found New York diners, for example, favored gin the most. In Hawaii, it was rum (perfect for Mai Tais) and in Wisconsin, it was brandy (that’s why your Old Fashioned may taste different in the Badger State).

Vermont residents ordered hard cider the most, followed by Oregon and Washington.