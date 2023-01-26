FILE – Assault rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ILLINOIS — The state’s new ban on assault weapons continues to face legal challenges and several republican legislators are joining those lawsuits.

Among them is State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R) who is based in Teutopolis and represents the 102nd District. He plans to hold a press conference 10 a.m. Thursday alongside a “local county sheriff” to discuss pending legal action surrounding the assault weapons ban law.

The event is set to take place at the Crawford County Courthouse in Robinson.

