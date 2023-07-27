ILLINOIS — Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is implementing a Skip-the-Line program across Illinois.

Giannoulias first discussed the idea for such a program two years ago when he was simply a candidate for the Secretary of State position. In his announcement at the time, he described an online booking system available at all driver’s license facilities in Illinois which would allow user to make an appointment and avoid walk-in lines. He added walk-in customers would still be welcome.

His predecessor had implemented a pilot of a similar program at some suburban DMVs, however Giannoulias wants to see the online scheduling statewide in addition to increasing the number of services offered online and over the phone.

The Secretary of State is scheduled to announce details of the Sept. 1 program launch Thursday morning.

