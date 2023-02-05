DURHAM, Ill. — A rural Illinois couple is dead after an apparent ice fishing accident Saturday at a rural farm pond in Hancock County, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Travis Duffy said a deputy and emergency personnel rescued Sean Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn Chaney, 50, from the pond near Durham around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

They were both taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa where they later died, Duffy said in a news release.

The Chaney’s were from rural LaHarpe, Duffy said.

The incident appears to be an ice fishing-related accident, but Duffy said a “full investigation” is underway.