SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The second round of electric vehicle rebates, offering $4,000, is open as of Tuesday in Illinois.

Applications must be postmarked on or before Jan. 31, 2023.

“The Illinois EPA saw a great deal of interest in electric vehicle rebates in the first round, with more than 2,000 applications received and over $8.7 million issued in rebates,” Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim said.

The program offers a $4,000 rebate following the purchase of an electric passenger vehicle or a $1,500 rebate following the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

Eligibility requirements for a rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to the following.

The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date and the rebate application must be postmarked on or before the end of the rebate cycle, January 31, 2023.

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

Individuals cannot have been the recipient of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

To apply, click here.