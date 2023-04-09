ROCKFORD, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Saturday inside her home in Rockford, according to police.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at the home in the 3100 block of Guilford Road. Police said the front door was open when they arrived.

The 26-year-old woman was found dead in the living room, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department. The woman’s name hasn’t been released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide and police said they don’t believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call detectives at 815-966-2900.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting RPDTIP and the tip to 847411, on the Rockford PD app or by calling Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.