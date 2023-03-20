BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — The Rockford man who was charged in the funeral van theft with a dead body inside earlier this year was taken into custody by the Brown County Police Department in Wisconsin Sunday morning.

According to police reports, an officer conducted a traffic stop where a man and woman were in a vehicle. Police stated that the man was uncooperative in identifying himself.

The man was positively identified as Deon Meshawn Howard, the 23-year-old man charged in the theft of a funeral home vehicle that had a dead body inside on January 21.

Police say at the time of his arrest he was in possession of a stolen handgun out of Outagamie County.

There is no further information at this time and WGN is actively following the incident.