CHICAGO — Scott Eby, a man who was serving a life sentence for the murder of 3-year-old Riley Fox in 2004, has died, according to reports.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Eby, who was 52 years old, died in prison on Thursday.

Riley Fox was kidnapped from her home in June of 2004 and was later found dead in a creek in Wilmington.

Riley’s father, Kevin Fox, was wrongly charged with the murder of his daughter and spent eight months in jail before he was exonerated. He died in a crash in Arkansas back in March.

In 2010, Eby, a sex offender who was already serving time in prison, confessed to the rape and murder of the Wilmington toddler and was sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of Eby’s death.