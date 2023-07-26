The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning residents of the dangers of rabies after several cases of rabid bats have been reported.

IDPH said so far this year, 27 rabid bats have been reported in the state with several of those in Chicago-area counties. There have been five rabid bats each in Kankakee and Lake counties, four in Cook County and three in McHenry County.

“Bats are the most common source of potential infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months, especially July and August,” the department said in news release Wednesday. “Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound. If someone wakes up to find a bat in the room, that is also considered an exposure even if they cannot identify a bite.”

IDPH said rabies can be prevented in a number of ways including:

Vaccinating pets

Being cautious around wildlife

Seeking medical care immediately after a potential exposure

“A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground, or is unable to fly is more likely than others to be rabid,” according to IDPH. “Such bats are often easily approached but should never be handled.”

The disease can also be found in other wild animals; including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes.

More tips to help prevent the spread of rabies from IDPH:

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick wild animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn to reduce the risk of exposures to rabid animals.

Maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside. If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.

After consulting with animal control or public health officials, the bat may need to be captured for rabies testing to determine if you need preventive treatment or if your pet may have been exposed.

Steps you can take to capture the bat if animal control is not available:

When the bat lands, approach it slowly, while wearing thick gloves, and place a box or coffee can over it.

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside.

Tape the cardboard to the container securely, and punch small holes in the cardboard, allowing the bat to breathe and call animal control

Do not come into physical contact with a bat.

If the bat is dead, put it in a plastic container and keep it cool while waiting for animal control to pick it up.