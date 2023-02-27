ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Illinois legislators have filed HB 3388 / SB 217 with the goal of ensuring compensation for the families of fallen first responders and members of the armed forces.

State leaders plan to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the details of the proposed law. Speakers are set to include State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, State Representatives Natalie Manley and Harry Benton, and President of Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors Debbie Wiseman, among others.

While the state’s Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for the families of first responders and members of the armed forces, often times the funding for these benefits run out before the end of a fiscal year, according to a press release from Mendoza’s office. The proposed measure aims to eliminate the need to vote on supplemental appropriations by the state legislature when this happens.