CHICAGO — An effort by Governor JB Pritzker to eliminate homelessness in Illinois has received some legislative assistance.

According to a June press release from Pritzker’s office, “the Home Illinois plan expands affordable housing options, targeting individuals in high-risk situations (including homeless college students and those leaving medical care), and providing comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Wednesday morning the governor signed a bill into law codifying Home Illinois. The signing took place at Featherfist, which is a Chicago-based organization working to eliminate the cycle of homelessness.

