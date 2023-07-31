SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Thirteen months ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade opening the door for states to curtail or ban abortions.

Abortion remains legal in 21 states, including Illinois, which continues to expand access.

“While our neighboring states revert to forcing back-alley abortions, Illinois will remain a safe haven for women,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who on Monday announced a new partnership between the University of Illinois Chicago, RUSH, the Chicago Abortion Fund, and state agencies aimed at helping women navigate medical needs related to abortions.

Pritzker said the state has also created a Family Planning program for Medicaid and is taking requests for proposals for an abortion services hotline.

“In the Land of Lincoln, we’ve doubled down on our commitment to maintain and expand reproductive health access for patients and protect providers,” Pritzker said.

Illinois has also made it illegal for crisis pregnancy centers to use misleading information to interfere with abortion services.

“Many of these centers are being put next to clinics where people are seeking to exercise their reproductive rights,” Pritzker said.

The pregnancy centers are challenging the law. All of this is just in Illinois, as states are charting their own course across America.

Roughly half of states ban or limit the procedure, or they’re trying to. Georgian bans abortion at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, and a ban in Indiana will take effect on August 1.

Medication abortion is another topic. Nearly two-thirds of states still allow it. But anti-abortion groups are targeting the pills.