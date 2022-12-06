SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a revised SAFE-T Act after Illinois lawmakers approved more than 300 pages of amendments last week.

“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” Pritzker said. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”

Last week, the Illinois Senate voted 38-17, favoring changes to the highly contested act, with the House following.

Set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the legislation will see Illinois become the first state to eliminate cash bonds. Pritzker said the revision creates a more equitable system where pre-trial detention is based on community risk rather than financial means.