SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Commuter trains, roads, and other forms of transportation will see tens of billions of dollars in investments across Illinois over the next several years.

Over the next six years, Governor JB Pritzker says more than $40 billion dollars will be invested in improving all modes of transportation calling it the largest construction project in state history.

The announcement, made Friday morning in Springfield by Pritzker, Illinois’ Secretary of Transportation and members of the general assembly.

Officials say the program is a “blueprint to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, waters, bike and pedestrian accommodations over the next six years.”

According to information released by the state, the fiscal year 2023 “annual highway improvement program” totals nearly four billion dollars…and will be significantly larger than years past.

In the 2023 fiscal year, officials expect improvements to 900 highway miles, 162 bridges, and safety and traffic improvements to more than 60 locations.

Chicagoans will see some of those improvements hitting close to home – including bridge deck overlay work, joint replacement and repair and a roadway approach where the Kennedy meets the Dan Ryan to Hubbard Street.

That alone costs $30 million.

Pritzker says the work over the next six years will improve transportation for Illinoisans for decades to come.

“You truly cannot drive, bike or walk anywhere throughout the Prairie State without seeing or feeling the impact of rebuild Illinois,” he said.

“Because of the poor condition of our state’s infrastructure, it’s going to take a lot of time to get us where we need to be. But the last four years are a great start,” Senator Steve McClure said.

Officials Friday also emphasized the work will boost the economy by providing well-paying union jobs. They said making sure roads are safe and reliable for years to come is just part of what this project will do for the state.

IDOT released the 246-page plan Friday which details exactly where the money is going.

They said a portion of funds from the highway improvement program will be allocated directly to local governments.

Pritzker said because the multi-year plan comes out every year, we can expect to hear new versions of the plan and changes as it continues.