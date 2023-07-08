ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Rockford Saturday, according to Rockford Police.

Police said a 10-year-old juvenile female was found deceased in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m. and they are speaking to a person of interest.

The investigation is being treated as a murder investigation and police said they will provide further details when more information becomes available.

No other information is available at this time.

