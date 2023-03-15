CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago delivered their opening statement to jurors in the bribery case involving former executives and lobbyists for the ComEd, the largest electric utility in Illinois.

For more than an hour, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker laid out a years-long effort to influence and curry favor with Michael Madigan, the former Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives who controlled the flow of legislation in the state capitol for more than three decades.

“The defendants sought to bribe Mike Madigan in order to influence his actions in the General Assembly, to ensure that he didn’t take action to hurt the company in the General Assembly and to reward past beneficial conduct to ComEd in the general assembly with legislation that was worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” Streicker told jurors.

Between 2011 and 2019, the four defendants conspired to arrange jobs and contracts for Madigan’s “cronies” and others in his orbit in exchange for his support on three key pieces of legislation, Streicker said.

“In short: Madigan wanted. The defendants gave. And the defendants got. It’s that simple,” she added.

The four defendants, charged in November 2020, are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd Vice President and lobbyist John Hooker; Jay Doherty, a former ComEd contractor and President of the City Club of Chicago; and Michael McClain, a former ComEd lobbyist and consultant who, for decades, has been a close confidant of Madigan. All have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last two months, and Streicker told jurors — six men and six women, with five other women and another man serving as alternates — that prosecutors would play more than 100 wiretap recordings in which the defendants discussed their illegal efforts.

The first witnesses for the prosecution will be former Illinois state legislators, Streicker said. They are expected to describe for the jury how legislation moves through the state capitol and how Madigan typically controlled whether or not the bill would succeed.

Less than a year before the four defendants were charged, federal prosecutors in Chicago announced that ComEd had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, in which the utility admitted that it engaged in years-long bribery scheme in an effort to ensure the passage of favorable legislation. As part of the agreement, ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine.

Madigan, who in 2021 chose to not seek reelection after 50 years in the state general assembly, faces racketeering and bribery charges in a separate, yet closely related, case that is set to go to trial in April 2024.