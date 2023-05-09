LAKE BLUFF, Ill. — A North Shore beach made the list of the 100 best “secret beaches” families want to visit this summer.

In a poll of 3,000 families by Family Destinations Guide, Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff came in at No. 54. The beach is on Lake Michigan and is described as having pristine white sand, crystal clear water and stunning views of the lake.

For residents of Lake Bluff, the beach is free. Non-residents, however, musr purchase daily passes for access.

Awahua beach in Hawaii topped the list.