SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Parents in Illinois who lose a child to suicide or homicide can now take protected, unpaid time off from work while they mourn.

A new state law expanding unpaid leave for grieving family members took effect Monday.

The amount of time parents can take depends on the size of their workplace, and they do not have to the take the time off all at once.

Laura Kane worked to pass the ‘Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act’ in memory of her 14-year-old son Zachary, who died by suicide in 2018.

At the time, she was on a probationary period at work and ended up losing her job.

Grieving families are also getting protection under an amendment to the ‘Victims Economic Security and Safety Act.’

The new law allows employees to take unpaid leave to attend or arrange a funeral, and grieve if a family member is killed in a violent crime.