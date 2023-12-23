SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois roads could be safer next year after several new laws go into effect starting January 1st, 2024.

One new law bans the use of teleconferencing, video chats, or video streaming while driving, giving police officers more authority to cut down on distractions that lead to crashes.

More than 24,000 tickets were given out for distracted driving in the past year.

Car manufacturers must create a 24-hour hotline to allow police to track stolen cars.

Absolves car owners of fees, fines, or penalties during the period in which the car was stolen or hijacked.

Police officers cannot stop a car for having an object hanging from the rearview mirror.

from sharing license plate reader data with other states to protect women coming to Illinois for an abortion. New and used car dealers can sell cars over the Internet, with delivery to a customer’s residence or chosen location.

Requirements established for electric vehicle-capable parking spaces.

Newly constructed homes or residential buildings must have one electric vehicle-capable electrical outlet in the parking space for each residential unit.